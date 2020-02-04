HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HUYA. TheStreet cut shares of HUYA from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HUYA from an overweight rating to an equal rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HUYA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.45.

NYSE:HUYA opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.54 and a beta of 1.77. HUYA has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HUYA will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 83.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in HUYA during the third quarter worth about $400,000. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

