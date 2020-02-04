United Parcel Service’s (UPS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their buy rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $144.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.72.

NYSE:UPS opened at $102.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.11 and a 200-day moving average of $117.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $92.65 and a twelve month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 114,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Analyst Recommendations for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in H & R Block Inc
Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in H & R Block Inc
Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank
Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank
Mylan NV Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.
Mylan NV Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.
Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials
Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials
Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 357 Shares of Dover Corp
Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 357 Shares of Dover Corp
National Grid Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
National Grid Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report