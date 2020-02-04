United Parcel Service’s (UPS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their buy rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $144.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.72.

NYSE:UPS opened at $102.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.11 and a 200-day moving average of $117.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $92.65 and a twelve month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 114,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

