Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given Hold Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $65.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ESPR. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.88.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $57.15 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.57.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $184,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 83,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,857.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $1,036,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,747,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,294,453.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,019,200. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 315,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,836,000 after buying an additional 72,560 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 21,042 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,226,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

