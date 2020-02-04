Barrington Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barrington Research currently has a $50.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chegg from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chegg in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.58.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $41.75 on Friday. Chegg has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -347.92, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,322,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,012,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 13,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $526,243.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 514,007 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,767.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 775,540 shares of company stock worth $30,391,685 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

