Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Booking from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Consumer Edge started coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $2,250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Booking from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,127.63.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,839.03 on Friday. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,640.54 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,013.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,964.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $37.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 101.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Booking by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 6,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Booking by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Booking by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.