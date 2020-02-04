Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Receives Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $151.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DIS. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.50.

Shares of DIS opened at $141.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.49. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,371. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $643,745,000 after purchasing an additional 735,936 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,224,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

