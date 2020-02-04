Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) Receives Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE:ADM opened at $44.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.05. Archer Daniels Midland has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $106,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,249. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter worth about $100,377,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,804,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,563,000 after acquiring an additional 844,714 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $22,842,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,288,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,998,000 after acquiring an additional 309,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 23.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,543,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,403,000 after acquiring an additional 294,787 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

