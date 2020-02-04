Analyzing TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) & Trinity Merger (NASDAQ:TMCX)

TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) and Trinity Merger (NASDAQ:TMCX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TMSR and Trinity Merger’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMSR $23.19 million 1.22 $1.45 million N/A N/A Trinity Merger N/A N/A $3.14 million N/A N/A

Trinity Merger has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TMSR.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TMSR and Trinity Merger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMSR 0 0 0 0 N/A Trinity Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

TMSR has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Merger has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of TMSR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Trinity Merger shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of TMSR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Trinity Merger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TMSR and Trinity Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMSR -2.65% -3.74% -2.28% Trinity Merger N/A 24.66% 0.34%

Summary

Trinity Merger beats TMSR on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

TMSR Company Profile

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.

Trinity Merger Company Profile

Trinity Merger Corp. develops, owns, and manages various branded hotels in the United Kingdom. It also invests in various commercial and residential units. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

