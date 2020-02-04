Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK):

1/29/2020 – Star Bulk Carriers was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/28/2020 – Star Bulk Carriers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Star Bulk Carriers was downgraded by analysts at Fearnley Fonds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a price target on the stock.

1/25/2020 – Star Bulk Carriers was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/25/2020 – Star Bulk Carriers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/16/2020 – Star Bulk Carriers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Star Bulk Carriers was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/10/2020 – Star Bulk Carriers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/9/2020 – Star Bulk Carriers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk's vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. "

1/4/2020 – Star Bulk Carriers was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.12 million, a PE ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.35 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares during the period. 54.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

