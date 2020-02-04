Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.
Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Orange has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37.
About Orange
Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.
