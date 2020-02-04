Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Orange has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Orange by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Orange by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Orange by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 35,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Orange by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

