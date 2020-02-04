Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Orange has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Orange by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Orange by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Orange by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 35,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Orange by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Analyst Recommendations for Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Orange Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank
Orange Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank
Royal Mail Lowered to “Sell” at Berenberg Bank
Royal Mail Lowered to “Sell” at Berenberg Bank
Southside Bancshares, Inc. Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Southside Bancshares, Inc. Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Zacks: CBTX Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Zacks: CBTX Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
-$0.35 EPS Expected for Tilray Inc This Quarter
-$0.35 EPS Expected for Tilray Inc This Quarter
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Luna Innovations Incorporated Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Luna Innovations Incorporated Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report