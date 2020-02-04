Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Lowered to “Sell” at Berenberg Bank

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ROYMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

OTCMKTS:ROYMF opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $3.91.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

