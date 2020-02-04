Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $38.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Southside Bancshares an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBSI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.84. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.29 and a 1 year high of $37.89.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $56,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,537.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,809,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 106,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.