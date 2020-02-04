Zacks: CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $31.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CBTX an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of CBTX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBTX. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CBTX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBTX by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,190,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,488,000 after purchasing an additional 75,107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBTX by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CBTX by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CBTX by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBTX opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average is $29.29. CBTX has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The firm has a market cap of $768.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. CBTX had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $37.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that CBTX will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

