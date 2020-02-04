-$0.35 EPS Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.46). Tilray posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.57 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 97.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 411.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TLRY. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Tilray from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Tilray in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Tilray from $72.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

In other Tilray news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,444.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 31,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $607,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,219 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 1,535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLRY opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 3.87. Tilray has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $89.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39.

Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

