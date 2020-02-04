Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $18.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $8.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 818.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 67.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 201,612 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 19,190 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

