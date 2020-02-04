Brokerages Anticipate LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Announce Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.32. LGI Homes reported earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $6.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $8.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.83 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $80.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.85. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.34.

In other news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $110,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 9,200 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $662,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in LGI Homes by 100.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 1,332.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,274,000 after acquiring an additional 39,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

