Analysts Anticipate Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Equities analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) to post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.30. Rexford Industrial Realty posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rexford Industrial Realty.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 49,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $2,287,663.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REXR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,239,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,726,000 after buying an additional 357,979 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,810,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,698,000 after buying an additional 3,301,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,882,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,825,000 after buying an additional 344,717 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,268,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,782,000 after buying an additional 169,703 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 471,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after buying an additional 31,683 shares during the period.

REXR opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $49.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

