Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.83. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

A number of research firms have commented on MOFG. BidaskClub lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $33,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,731 shares in the company, valued at $90,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 721.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 381.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $522.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.01. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.82%.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

