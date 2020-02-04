$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cohen & Steers’ earnings. Cohen & Steers reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cohen & Steers.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 48.90% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $109.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.25. Cohen & Steers has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $133,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,175,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,923,000 after buying an additional 136,845 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at $5,347,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 102,919 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 17.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 534,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after buying an additional 80,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at $2,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

