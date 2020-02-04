Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on REAL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Real Matters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.57.

TSE:REAL opened at C$14.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 140.00. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$4.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.24.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

