Scotiabank Raises Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$15.00

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on REAL. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Real Matters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.57.

REAL opened at C$14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.24. Real Matters has a 1-year low of C$4.19 and a 1-year high of C$14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Analyst Recommendations for Real Matters (TSE:REAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Real Matters Price Target Raised to C$17.00
Real Matters Price Target Raised to C$17.00
Scotiabank Raises Real Matters Price Target to C$15.00
Scotiabank Raises Real Matters Price Target to C$15.00
Real Matters Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at TD Securities
Real Matters Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at TD Securities
TransAlta Renewables PT Raised to C$15.50 at National Bank Financial
TransAlta Renewables PT Raised to C$15.50 at National Bank Financial
National Bank Financial Boosts Storm Resources Price Target to C$2.25
National Bank Financial Boosts Storm Resources Price Target to C$2.25
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 12,282 Shares of BorgWarner Inc.
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 12,282 Shares of BorgWarner Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report