Scotiabank Raises Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$15.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on REAL. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Real Matters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.57.

REAL opened at C$14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.24. Real Matters has a 1-year low of C$4.19 and a 1-year high of C$14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

