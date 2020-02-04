Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at TD Securities

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

REAL has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Real Matters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$8.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Real Matters has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.57.

TSE REAL opened at C$14.00 on Friday. Real Matters has a one year low of C$4.19 and a one year high of C$14.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 140.00.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

