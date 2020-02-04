TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) PT Raised to C$15.50 at National Bank Financial

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$14.25 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.36.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TSE:RNW opened at C$16.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.39. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$11.67 and a twelve month high of C$17.06.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$93.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 110.71%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.