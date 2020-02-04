National Bank Financial Boosts Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Price Target to C$2.25

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Storm Resources and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

Shares of Storm Resources stock opened at C$1.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.90 million and a PE ratio of 5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.47. Storm Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.14 and a 52-week high of C$2.56.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, it had 182,370 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.