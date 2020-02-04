Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 12,282 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,282 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $656,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 433.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.91. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $46.60.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.