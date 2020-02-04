Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEP. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 128.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.543 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,584.62%.

BEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

