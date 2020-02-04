New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 1,252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 123,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,431,000 after buying an additional 68,645 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,546,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Wingstop by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 33,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,357,000.

WING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

WING stock opened at $92.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.76. Wingstop Inc has a 1 year low of $62.15 and a 1 year high of $107.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.18.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

