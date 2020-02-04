Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,886 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Diodes by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 52,849 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Francis Tang sold 2,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $127,612.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 83,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 25,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $1,168,986.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,835.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,548 shares of company stock worth $5,933,292. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIOD opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $323.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. ValuEngine cut Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

