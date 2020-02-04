Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,491 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36. Cronos Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 4,086.41% and a return on equity of 31.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRON shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations ?MMPR?. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

