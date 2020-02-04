Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 7,651 Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,651 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $490,813.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on QRTEA shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

QRTEA stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

