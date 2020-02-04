Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 179,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 49,968 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 99,393 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 19,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

EELV stock opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

