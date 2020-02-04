Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $746,000 Stock Position in OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in OFS Capital were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFS. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in OFS Capital by 40.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in OFS Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in OFS Capital by 3,350.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in OFS Capital by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 17.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

Shares of OFS Capital stock opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. OFS Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.21 million, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.60.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. Research analysts forecast that OFS Capital Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OFS. ValuEngine raised OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS).

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.