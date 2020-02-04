Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One stock opened at $1,738.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,595.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1,393.63. Cable One Inc has a twelve month low of $886.21 and a twelve month high of $1,764.21.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.25 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.64 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 31.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Cable One news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,509.50, for a total transaction of $344,166.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,701.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,510.15, for a total value of $1,084,287.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,682 shares of company stock worth $2,615,335 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cable One from $1,482.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,465.20.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.