Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Amtech Systems were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 7,568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Amtech Systems stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.83 million, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 2.33. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

