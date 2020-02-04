Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 3,276 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,651,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 912.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 418,108 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 382.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 282,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 223,852 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 151.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 115,777 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,075,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $48.98.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $433.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Eaton Vance’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $550,928.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

