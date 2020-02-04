Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,892 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 92.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after buying an additional 124,048 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 30.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SASR has been the topic of several analyst reports. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.80 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 27.78%. Analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.59%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

