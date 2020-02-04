Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TVE. Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.31.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$1.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.91. The company has a market cap of $419.41 million and a P/E ratio of 12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.09.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Ronald Steve Hozjan sold 25,999 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.94, for a total value of C$50,438.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,661 shares in the company, valued at C$785,042.34. Also, Senior Officer Ken Cruikshank sold 37,440 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$67,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$296,400.60. Insiders sold 193,216 shares of company stock valued at $361,357 over the last quarter.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

