32,861 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 32,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 185.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 68,717 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCS opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

