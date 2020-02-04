Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 350 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 346 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays set a CHF 365 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 329.75.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

