Novartis (VTX:NOVN) PT Set at CHF 96 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a CHF 96 price objective on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NOVN. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 113 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays set a CHF 85 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital set a CHF 100 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 95.75.

Novartis has a 52 week low of CHF 72.45 and a 52 week high of CHF 88.30.

