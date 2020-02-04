First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $233,000.

FTHI opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $23.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%.

