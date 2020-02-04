Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 13,607.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,831,000 after purchasing an additional 759,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Guardant Health by 13.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 60,666 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Guardant Health by 15.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 433,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,673,000 after purchasing an additional 59,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 47.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 310,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,820,000 after purchasing an additional 100,088 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wiley sold 6,779 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $542,387.79. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 10,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $709,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,102.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 191,840 shares of company stock valued at $15,181,678 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. Guardant Health Inc has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $112.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.08 and a 200-day moving average of $79.68.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 40.99%. The company had revenue of $60.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 180.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

