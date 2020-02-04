Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 5,246 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 311.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000.

KBE opened at $44.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.39. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $48.17.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

