Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vereit were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VER. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vereit by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Vereit during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Vereit by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vereit during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Vereit by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vereit alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vereit in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vereit from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vereit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Shares of Vereit stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. Vereit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.69 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 27.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.