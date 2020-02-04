Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 4,338 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 101.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 86,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $3,008,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSN stock opened at $83.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.08 and its 200-day moving average is $86.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,562 shares of company stock worth $5,628,540 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TSN shares. Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

