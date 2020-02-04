Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 835 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC set a $86.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

TMUS stock opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average of $78.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $85.22.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

