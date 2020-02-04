Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of TM opened at $138.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12-month low of $116.40 and a 12-month high of $145.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.