Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Shares in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 51,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 405,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 33,364 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 124,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the period.

NYSE:HYI opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

