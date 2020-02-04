Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $805,000 Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 139.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 23.8% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRMT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.31.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $111.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.61 and a twelve month high of $114.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.20 and a 200-day moving average of $96.29.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.15. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

