Skechers USA (SKX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Skechers USA to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SKX stock opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average is $37.96. Skechers USA has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Skechers USA to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.23.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $37,110.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 16,152 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $662,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,051 shares of company stock worth $2,700,143. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

